Akhil confident of great finish at European GT4 Series

Indias would be turning out to race for his team Pro Sport Performance in the second race weekend of the 2019 European GT4 Series at the Grand Prix Circuit, England, on May 4 and 5. The Bengaluru born racer, earlier this year became the only Asian to seal an Aston spot along with teammate

Akhil will be driving the Vantage AMR GT4 car this weekend.

"This is my fourth race this season and the second in the European GT4. I am confident of delivering good results at the Brand Hatch GP circuit. It's a tough field but the car is in fine condition and given the circuit I see ourselves finish better than what Florian and I finished at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza two weeks back," said ahead of the race.

The second race weekend of the for 2019 will see a total of 23 teams with representation from 68 drivers racing for the top spot at Grand Prix Circuit this weekend.

The qualifying race would be held on May 4 while the next day will see two races of 50 minutes each. Akhil started the season with a 8th and 7th place finish respectively in the two races at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Germany, which was the first leg of the series.

Pro Sport Performance as a result are placed 13th in the Team standings while Akhil along with his teammate is placed 8th in the Silver Cup category for drivers.

