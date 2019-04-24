Punjab ask Bangalore to bat (Toss)

(KXIP) won the toss and opted to bowl against (RCB) in their (IPL) tie at the here on Wednesday.

KXIP made two changes to their playing XI from the last game as and came in for and

Hosts also made as many changes in their playing eleven as and replaced and

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab: (captain), Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot,

--IANS

kk/arm

