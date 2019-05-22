Kohli is the 'form batsman' for the last 12 months: Buttler

batsman has taken world by storm in the past year and if the recent series against was anything to go by, he will be the biggest threat for opposition bowlers as teams gear up to play in in and Despite dominating the headlines in the last year with his consistent show, Buttler considers as the 'form batsman going into the showpiece event.

Speaking to IANS, Buttler not only professed his admiration for Kohli, but also revealed how the time he spent with former during the IPL (playing for Royals) helped him learn about the amazing work ethics of the batsman who is hungry to show the world what they missed while he served a 12-month ban after the Sandpaper Gate in 2018.

"Both obviously amazing batters, I first time saw Steve up so close this IPL, it was a great experience to watch him go about his practice and his work ethics. As for Virat, we all know what a fantastic he is and has been. He is probably the 'form batsman' for the last 12 months in the world. Two fantastic players, very different styles, but both very impressive," he said.

While pundits feel that how Buttler goes about his business at the top of the innings for will decide the fate of the hosts in this edition of the showpiece event, the batsman picks for special mention.

"Ben is the biggest key really for England. He balances the side brilliantly in the way he can bat and bowl and has a great influence on the whole team. He is one of the best all-rounders in the world and I am looking forward to him showing that with some quality performances in the World Cup," he pointed.

Talking of his own journey in the last year, Buttler feels the elevation to the top of the innings while playing for in the IPL changed the course of his career.

"It has been an incredible year personally. I think last year when I started with the Royals, I was doing okay, but I wasn't quite feeling like I was showing exactly what I was capable of and a change to the top of the order coincided with a great run of form and from there I was very lucky to be involved with England in Test match and had a really enjoyable summer. Have been riding that wave ever since and looking to make it continue and last as long as possible," he smiled.

England are touted as favourites going into and Buttler believes it is the result of the effort that the team has put in over the last couple of years. But he is quick to add that all these mean nothing once the tournament gets underway on May 30.

"I think it is good to be favourites as that shows that you have been doing some really good stuff leading into the tournament. But it doesn't really count for much when you get into the tournament. We just have to stick to what we have been doing and what has worked well for us. If we see around the world, every side has got some dangerous players and say for example we came up against an in-form in the and a like him can make life extremely tough for whoever you are. We just have to trust ourselves and take one game at a time," he revealed.

Finally, with being played in England, there is bound to be the pressure of expectations from friends and family, but Buttler just wants to go out and enjoy the ride.

"It is obviously a huge thing and as a side we have been planning and building for it for a number of years. With it being in England, it is hugely exciting for English and I feel very lucky to be a part of it. Very excited about it," he said.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

--IANS

bbh

