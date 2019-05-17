ICC releases official World Cup 2019 song

The International Council (ICC) on Friday released its official song 'Stand By' for the forthcoming Men's World Cup 2019, that begins on May 30 in England and

The song, a collaboration between new LORYN and Rudimental will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer's showpiece event.

The ICC Men's World Cup 2019 is one of the world's biggest global sporting events and attracts one million sporting fans who soak up the action in the UK and a further billion fans worldwide across the 48-match event, the council said.

'Stand By' will be played around the world and provide a common voice for fans to show their passion" it said.

England will face in the opening match of at The Oval on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)