Stimac want us to play as a unit: Rahul Bheke

Igor Stimac, newly appointed of the Indian national team, made his mark during the very first practice session at the Stadium, here on Tuesday, by creating a positive spirit and setting high goals and standards for the players to achieve.

And players reflected that by hailing the Croatian. "The wants the boys to play as a cohesive unit," said defender speaking on the sidelines of the practice session.

Bheke, who got his national team call-up said, "If we (Blue Tigers) have to be one of the best teams in Asia, we will have to think big and follow our dreams," and the new would be showing us the way forward.

"He is very positive about the growth of Indian and wants to take us further into being one of the best teams in Asia," the defender said.

The squad had assembled to prepare for the forthcoming Kings' Cup in Buriram, Thailand, starting on June 5. The Blue Tigers will take on Curacao in their first match.

The former wasted little time in formalities and got into action by putting the squad to some fitness tests and coaxing the players to prepare for an inspiring performances at the AFC Asian Cup, this year.

who also got a call-up to the camp, first time since 2015, said: "I was training a bit in the off-season. Now I am here and want to give my 100 per cent."

Lauding the experience of Stimac, who was part of the team in where they finished third, Brandon said: "He is an and can do great things. His plans and goal is to improve us and I feel it was a good choice to appoint him."

"I will be taking it day by day. My first target is to get into the final list for the King's Cup. Right now I am focussing on that," Brandon said.

