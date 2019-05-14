Kohli, Smriti named international cricketers of the year

India skipper won the international cricketer of the year award, while bagged the international woman cricketer of the year award at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2019.

Kohli also won the best batsman award, while leading Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged the best bowler award, announced here on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara won the international Test cricketer of the year while bagged the international ODI cricketer of the year award. won the T20 player of the year award.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged the award for outstanding performance of the year while Afghanistan's was named the international T20 bowler of the year.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, who played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

India will begin its World Cup campaign under Kohli against South Africa on June 5.