Kohli, Smriti named international cricketers of the year

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli won the international cricketer of the year award, while Smriti Mandhana bagged the international woman cricketer of the year award at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2019.

Kohli also won the best batsman award, while leading Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bagged the best bowler award, announced here on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara won the international Test cricketer of the year while Rohit Sharma bagged the international ODI cricketer of the year award. Aaron Finch won the T20 player of the year award.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged the award for outstanding performance of the year while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was named the international T20 bowler of the year.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, who played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

India will begin its World Cup campaign under Kohli against South Africa on June 5.

 
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 11:10 IST

