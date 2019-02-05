Kolkata Police chief to appear before CBI: SC

-
ALSO READ
HC directs CBI, ED to place before it progress report in chit fund cases
Cong protests outside CBI office in Bengal
This is being done to satisfy 'one senior leader': Rajeev Kumar to former CBI chief
Selection of CBI director should be based on merit and seniority, process transparent: Cong
CBI raids premises of nine chit-fund scam suspects
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against Kumar, including arrest.
--IANS
pk-in/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU