Kolkata Police chief to appear before CBI: SC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against Kumar, including arrest.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 11:34 IST

