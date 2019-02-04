New CBI director for focus on professional skills

Taking over charge of the (CBI), which is passing through troublesome times, Rishi here on Monday stressed the need to "focus on professional skills".

"The agency has a glorious tradition and has great esteem in the eyes of the public, with a lot of expectations from them. Therefore, we have to focus on professional skills," Shukla said after taking over as the

As a full-fledged director, Shukla, who was taken out of semi-retirement job as of the in after serving as the for three years, said the has to fulfil the expectations of public.

Having undergone a a few months ago, Shukla was removed as the by the new led by He was elevated to the top post on Saturday by the Prime Minister-led selection Committee, beating five other candidates.

The CBI top post was vacant since was divested of powers and sent on leave on October 23, 2018 following a bitter clash with his deputy Verma was reinstated by the only to be removed again by the PM-led selection panel on January 10. There was an arrangement for an both times.The senior-most among the 1983 batch of officers, he worked in the (IB) under then -- now -- but has no experience in anti-corruption cases and prior experience of having served in the organisation, a mandatory criteria for a CBI director as per judgments.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Lok Sabha, who is a member of the selection panel along with the Justice of India, had raised this (inexperience) point while opposing his selection.

During his 35-year-tenure in the IPS, Shukla has not been involved in any high profile cases but will now be heading the investigation into $2 billion fraud at involving fugitive diamond billionaire Nirav Modi, loan defaults by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and police firing on anti- protesters in

A post-graduate in philosophy and decorated with the President's Police Medal for in 2007 and Police Medal for in 1999, Shukla took charge on a day the CBI approached the over the Kolkata face-off on Sunday between a team of the agency and the state police, alleging its probe into a Ponzi scheme scam was being hindered and its officers were being harassed.

He is also a practitioner of astrology.

