Krishan Pal Gurjar: Haryana MP with record poll innings (Profile)

In his electoral debut at 62 in 2014, Krishan Pal Gurjar made headlines not for his age but for the record margin of his victory. The BJP leader trounced four-time Congress MP Avtar Singh Bhadana by record 4.66 lakh votes from Haryana's industrial hub Faridabad.
He got re-elected in the just-concluded elections by defeating moneybag Bhadana by a new record margin of 6.38 lakh votes. Gurjar believes it was not the "Modi wave" but a tsunami that swept away the Opposition.
Gurjar, who was the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, on Thursday took oath for his second innings in the Modi government.
Belonging to the Gurjar community, which has significant influence in Faridabad, in this election banked on the development work he carried out in his constituency.
He took credit for the completion of Delhi Metro, which has been made operational up to Ballabhgarh, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressways and six flyovers on Delhi-Faridabad-Agra national highway, besides setting up of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and getting the smart city tag for Faridabad.
Gurjar, who is a law graduate, started his political journey as a councillor in 1994. He became a Haryana legislator and a state transport minister in 1996. In 2000, he again became member in the Haryana Assembly.
He was the President of Haryana BJP from 2009 to 2013.
