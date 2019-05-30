Leaders of BIMSTEC, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius witness Modi's swearing-in

Leaders of the for Multi-Sectoral Technical and (BIMSTEC) countries along with Presidents of and on Thursday witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of and his at the here.

These leaders were the special invitees of Modi who has been underlining the importance to be given to India's neighbourhood but significantly chose to ignore this time unlike the last time.

BIMSTEC, besides India, includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and The BIMSTEC leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony were Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena, U Win Myint, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutanese Prime Minister and Grisada Boonrach.

Besides, Kyrgyz President and Prime Minister also graced the occasion.

The Kyrgyz President was invited in the capacity of of the (SCO), whose Summit Modi will be attending next month.

After the swearing-in, President and Modi posed with the leaders individually for photographs on the forecourt of the magestic

In 2014, when he took over as the Prime Minister for the first time, Modi had invited leaders of (SAARC) member countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and

Nawaz Sharif, then Prime Minister of Pakistan, had attended the ceremony along with other leaders of the SAARC nations and Modi had held bilateral talks with him after the event.

The event had generated hopes that Modi's gesture would make change its inimical approach towards But these hopes were dashed as terror attacks emanating from continued, prompting the Opposition to question Modi as to what he achieved by inviting Sharif.

Possibly, it was keeping that experience in mind and with Pulwama terror attack fresh in memory that Modi chose to invite leaders of BIMSTEC, rather than SAARC.

Five of the eight member countries of SAARC - India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and - are members of BIMSTEC too, while Pakistan, and are not.

