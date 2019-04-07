Kumail Nanjiani may join Jolie in 'The Eternals'

-
Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join Angelina Jolie to star in Marvel Studios "The Eternals".
If the deal falls in place, it will be Nanjiani's first venture into the superhero realm.
Details about the movie and what characters Nanjiani and Jolie will play are being kept under wraps, reports variety.com.
Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.
The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.
Chloe Zhao will direct the film from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing the project.
