Kumail Nanjiani may join Jolie in 'The Eternals'

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian is in talks to join Angelina to star in "The Eternals".

If the deal falls in place, it will be Nanjiani's first venture into the superhero realm.

Details about the movie and what characters Nanjiani and will play are being kept under wraps, reports variety.com.

Created by in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.

will direct the film from a script by Matthew and chief is producing the project.

