Nick Jonas' 'Cool' gets 'Meri pant bhi sexy' twist

Nick Jonas' "Cool" got a Bollywood twist with Govinda's 1990's hit song "Meri pant bhi sexy". His wife and can't stop laughing.

Priyanka, who got married to the last year, shared a mash-up of "Cool" and song "Meri pant bhi sexy" through her story.

shared the video by writing "Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas", and added a laughing emoji with it.

The Hindi song from the 1994 movie "Dulaara" is sung by and It has been picturised on and The song lists almost every item on the hero's body, labelling them as 'sexy' and how girls keep on falling for him.

The mash-up video has visuals of Jonas' Brothers' "Cool" juxtaposed with the sound of the Govinda's song.

On April 5, the released their second comeback single "Cool" but unlike their first song, its video did not feature or Joe Jonas' fiancee Lyrically, "Cool" isn't as focused as "Sucker" is on romance.

The song, which has been shot in Miami, depicts the boys performing on the beach, hanging around on yachts and generally living it up on stage. The "Cool" video shows the -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- dressed in baggy suits, sporting stylish shades and prancing near flashy cars.

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)