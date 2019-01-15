Kumbh's first day drew record 2.25 cr devotees: UP CM

Chief Minister on Tuesday said the first "Shahi Snan" (royal bathing) on the first day of Kumbh at Prayagraj drew a record crowd of 2.25 devotees.

In a message, he extended his gratitude to saints, religious leaders and devotees for successful passage of the opening day of Kumbh on the festival of Makar Sankranti.

He said that this event of faith and devotion concluded successfully due to the support from all. Yogi also expressed his gratitude to various "Akhadas", saints and seers and pilgrims for their support and also praised efforts of the officials of the Mela administration, security personnel, departments, organisations and institutions involved in the Kumbh.

Adityanath expressed hope that all departments, institutions and organisations will work with the same dedication and loyalty for the remaining part of the religious congregation, touted as biggest such gathering on the earth.

--IANS

md/pgh/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)