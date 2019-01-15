Punjab CM seeks waiver of passport condition for Kartarpur visit

on Tuesday sought waiver of the passport condition for pilgrims to pay obeisance at Sahib in on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Dev.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, he requested that the condition of mandatory passport for devotees seeking to cross the Corridor be waived.

Sikhism's founder, Dev, spent the last 18 years of his life in Sahib Gurdwara, which is located around three km from the India- international border.

In November last, gave access to pilgrims from India, especially from the Sikh community, to visit the

A for the said has suggested to the that any other valid government document such as the Aadhaar card may be used in place of passport for identification to enable maximum pilgrims to visit the

The should also create at the border crossing to handle a large number of pilgrims who would want to use the corridor to visit Kartarpur Sahib, the said.

The gurdwara, which fell in Pakistan territory following the partition of in August 1947, has big significance in and history.

For the past over 71 years, ever since partition, Sikhs have been offering prayers near the international border while seeing the gurdwara from a distance.

--IANS

vg/pgh/

vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)