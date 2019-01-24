Kvitova beats Collins in straight sets to reach Australian Open final

Kvitova defeated 7-6 (2), 6-0 to reach her first final here on Thursday.

Kvitova, eighth seeded, took an hour-and-a-half to beat the 25-year-old American, who was playing in the first main draw of her career, reports news.

The two-time champion will be making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final in five years as she continues her remarkable recovery from a stabbing incident in 2016.

"Are you going to make me cry again? It means everything. That's why I've worked so hard to reach finals of tournaments and finals of majors," Kvitova said in an on-court afterwards.

"Finally, I have made it deep here at this and I will enjoy the final. Whatever happens I'm already very, very happy," she added.

Kvitova was made to work hard in the first set, clinching it after a tie-break, before sauntering through the second set without losing a game.

The Czech has been unbeaten in 2019, winning 12 matches so far this month, including the Sydney International, and reached her first hard-court final.

She will meet the winner of the match between fellow countrywoman and Japanese

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)