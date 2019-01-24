Goals by Cavani, Di Maria qualify PSG for French Cup Round of 16

Goals by Uruguayan and Argentinian gave defending champions Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg, qualifying them for the Round of 16 in the French Cup.

PSG, champions of the tournament for the last four years, took the lead with a goal from after just four minutes, but had to wait until the 80th minute for the second score, a goal from Di Maria that relieved the tension at the here on Wednesday, reports

Worrisome was an of PSG's Neymar who left the field after rolling his ankle in the 60th minute.

The Spaniard Jese Rodriguez entered the squad of German for the first time this season. He came on in the 92nd minute to replace Cameroon's

In other matches Dijon, who flirt with relegation in the Ligue-1, eliminated fourth-placed Saint-Etienne by winning 3-6 at Stade Geoffroy- Dijon won in Saint-Etienne with a hat-trick and three assists by Tunisian to book a place in the Round of 16.

Rennes, who beat fourth-placed Saint Pryve 2-0, and Caen, who won 6-0 against sixth-placed Viry-Chatillon with two goals from Tunisian Saif-Eddine Khaoui, also went through.

