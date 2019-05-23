Union Minister Jayant Sinha set to win from Hazaribagh

Union Minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is set to win the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha poll in Jharkhand.
Sinha has secured 2,94,555 votes and his rival Congress candidate Gopal Sahu has only got 98,736 votes. Sinha has been maintaining his lead since morning.
Another Union Minister Sudarsan Bhagat has been trailing since morning. Till now, 4,26,767 votes have been counted with Bhagat securing 1,86,782 votes and Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat has got 1,92,207 votes.
The NDA is leading in 11 seats in Jharkhand.
BJP state chief Lakshman Giluwa is trailing by over 50,000 votes against Congress candidate Geeta Koda from Singhbhum.
