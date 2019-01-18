Leh avalanche: 10 trapped under snow

Ten people were trapped under snow after an avalanche hit Leh district of Ladakh on Friday, police sources said.
Those trapped were travelling in a truck in Khardung La Pass. "Rescue teams of police, Border Roads Organisation and Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Force have reached the spot," the sources said.
A high alert for avalanche was sounded on Thursday by the administration following adverse weather advisory by the Met department.
