CBI arrests SAI Director, 5 others in graft case

The (CBI) on Thursday arrested six persons including of the Sports Authority of (SAI) S.K. in a graft case, officials said.

A told IANS that the agency has arrested six persons -- four public servants and two private persons -- under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, from

The said that the agency had received information about payment of graft to the SAI officials to clear bills worth Rs 19 lakh.

He said a bribe of three per cent of Rs 19 lakh was demanded by the officials to clear the bills.

"On getting the information, we laid a trap and arrested them red-handed," he said.

The said besides Sharma, the agency has arrested Harendra Prasad, a junior account officer, Lalit Joli, - billing section, V.K. Sharma, upper division clerk, and two private persons -- Mandeep Ahuja and his employee

--IANS

aks/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)