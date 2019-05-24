Leonard Cohen's letters to girlfriend to be auctioned

A largely unknown archive of over 50 love letters from Canadian (1934-2016) to his girlfriend and would be auctioned online in June.

The auction, titled "Write Me and Tell Me Your Heart: Leonard Cohen's Love Letters to Marianne" by global auction house Christie's, would take from June 5-13.

"Postmarked from Hydra, Montreal, New York, and Havana, and written during pivotal years in Cohen's career, these poetic letters brim with both biographical detail and raw emotion, documenting one of the most captivating love affairs of its time as well as the transformation of a young man into a great artist," said.

was the inspiration for the famous song "So Long, Marianne".

A highlight from the auction includes a letter written in in September 1960 at the start of their relationship. Cohen writes, "It's hard to write you. The surf is too loud. The beach is too crowded, and you're too much in my heart to put anything down". It is estimated to fetch $6,000-9,000.

Also on sale is an autographed letter from February 1967 after his first major performance in

Cohen describes in the letter that he "sang in for the first time last night, at a huge benefit concert. Every you've ever heard of was there performing. introduced me to the audience, over 3,000 people, and they seemed to know who I was, mostly because of 'Suzanne' (a song by Cohen)".

--IANS

sj/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)