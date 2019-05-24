Sushmita Sen's beau, daughters crown her again

It's been 25 years since was crowned Her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah crowned the diva yet again as they celebrated her achievement.

Sushmita on Thursday tweeted a photograph of a cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: "What a journey! Thank you my Motherland for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning!"

"As we celebrate 25 years of making history of winning for the first time...I want to remember and thank the people of my second home the Philippines," she tweeted.

Sushmita was crowned on May 21, 1991 in the After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film "Dastak" and later featured in movies like "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No. 1" and "Main Hoon Na".

The 43-year-old remembered all the 77 contestants of the Miss Universe 1994. "And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia who won first runner-up that year, and yet celebrated India's first victory as if it were her own," she tweeted.

Sushmita also uploaded a video of her cutting the cake along with her daughters and Rohman.

She captioned it: "My kinda celebration....Had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise! All heart and some off-key singing. Thank you my Rooh Rohman Shawl, .. my angels Renee and Alisah for making the Miss Universe 1994, Silver Jubilee celebration, everything I could ever wish for."

