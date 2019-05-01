A lock of hair believed to have belonged to the Renaissance master da is set to undergo testing. The news comes just before the 500th 2.

The hair was recovered from a private collection in the US.

The two art historians, who will research it, intend to use the to explore whether bones discovered at Da Vinci's presumed burial place in do indeed belong to the artist, reported on Tuesday.

The "Mona Lisa" died in the French town of in 1519 at the age of 67 after suffering multiple strokes, it is believed. Bones supposedly belonging to him were excavated in 1863.

Their analysis may help to analyze Da Vinci's presumed remains in a tomb in

"We are planning to carry out DNA analysis on the relic and compare it to... bones found in Leonardo's burials that we have identified in the past years," quoted Agnese Sabato, of the da as saying.

The hair will go on public display as part of the " Lives" exhibition at the "Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci" from Thursday onwards in the artist's hometown of Vinci, close to the city of Florence,

