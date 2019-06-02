Liam Gallagher suffering from arthritis of hip

has revealed that he is suffering from arthritis of hip. However, in a new interview with Q Magazine, the former frontman said his painful treatment was "still rock 'n roll".

The 46-year-old has been told by doctors to cut down on jogging after developing the condition, which causes pain and inflammation in a joint, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The condition has also caused the "Wonderwall" to develop calf pain, for which he is seeing an acupuncturist.

Discussing the treatment, he said: "This geezer is mega. He gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it, but it keeps coming back. Acupuncture is alright, at least it's needles.

"I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

