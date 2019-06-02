Demi Lovato adores 'queen' Christina Aguilera

Lovato fangirled over "queen" at the opening night of show.

The 26-year-old attended the "Genie in a bottle" hitmaker's opening night of her residency, The Xperience, on Friday night -- and fangirled throughout the entire show, reports etonline.com.

"The herself. A perfect, perfect show," Lovato wrote on her "Couldn't believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty."

"I'm so so happy I got to hug you Christina, haven't seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can't believe how much life has changed since then," she said. "Honoured to call you a friend. Keep it up "

Lovato also captured the show on her Story, singing along to Aguilera's greatest hits, dancing with her friends and screaming over how great the show was.

At one point, when Aguilera was singing "Reflection", Lovato captured herself crying.

Aguilera and Lovato have supported and praised each other over the last year. They worked together on the girl-power anthem "Fall in line", and performed it together at last year's Billboard Awards.

