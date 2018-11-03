Light rains in Chandigarh, surrounding areas

and its surrounding areas experienced light rains on Saturday.

The day's temperature dropped to around 19 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in on Friday was 29.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 15.9 degrees, three notches above normal.

Reports of light rains were also received from some parts of and

--IANS

js/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)