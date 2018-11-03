Light rains in Chandigarh, surrounding areas

-
Chandigarh and its surrounding areas experienced light rains on Saturday.
The day's temperature dropped to around 19 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Friday was 29.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 15.9 degrees, three notches above normal.
Reports of light rains were also received from some parts of Punjab and Haryana.
