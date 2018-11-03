JUST IN
Landslides close Jammu-Srinagar highway

IANS  |  Jammu 

Landslides triggered by incessant rains closed the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday, according to a traffic department official.

The landslides were triggered after night-long rains in Ramban district.

"Landslide clearance operation will be started after the rains stop. Intending travellers were advised not to undertake the journey before contacting our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar," the official said here.

Heavy snowfall in the Zojila Pass has already closed the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Snowfall in Peer Ki Gali area of the Mughal Road connecting the valley with Jammu's Rajouri district ohas also resulted in closure of the road.

The Met office has forecast improvement in weather conditions from Saturday onwards.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:04 IST

