Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K

Snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of and Kashmir on Friday while rains lashed the plains, a said.

"Fresh snowfall has occurred in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Kargil and Drass today (Friday) while rains lashed the plains in the state," Sonam Lotus, of the state told IANS.

"Same conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours."

Snowfall in the Zojila Pass has closed the while the Mughal Road connecting the valley to the region has also been shut for traffic.

Lotus said the minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.7 in Pahalgam, minus 2 in Gulmarg, 2.9 in Leh and minus 5.2 in Kargil.

The minimum temperatures in the region were: Jammu city 15.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 6.4, 5.8, Katra 13 and Bhaderwah 5.6.

