Likely Team Modi 2.0

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The following are most likely to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis new cabinet and could be sworn in this evening.

1. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena , Mumbai South MP

2. Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh.

3. Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP

4. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP

5. Sadanad Gowda, Bengaluru North MP

6. Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP

7. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP

8. Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha

9. Ramdas Athavle, Rajya Sabha

10. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha

11. Babul Supriyo, Asansol Mp

12. Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP

13. Dr Jitendra Singh, Udhampur MP

14. Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha

15. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP

16. Kishan Reddy, Mp From Telangana

17. Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad,Karnataka

18. Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha

19. Smriti Irani, Amethi MP

20. Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP

21. Raveendranath, Aiadmk, Theni Mp( Tn)

22. Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha

23. Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP

24. Rao Inderajit, Gurugram MP

25. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP

26. Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal

27. Kiran Rijiju, Arunachal West

28. Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP

29. Sanjeev Baliyan, Muzaffarnagar MP

30. RCP Singh , Jd(U) MP , Rajya Sabha

31. Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur Mp , Bihar

32. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP

33. Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP

34. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP

35. Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat

36. Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh Mp

37. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP

38. Sushma Swaraj

39. Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur Mp ( Punjab)

40. Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly Mp ( UP)

41. Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP Leader , Rajya Sabha--IANS

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:00 IST

