Likely Team Modi 2.0

The following are most likely to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis new cabinet and could be sworn in this evening.
1. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena , Mumbai South MP
2. Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh.
3. Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP
4. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP
5. Sadanad Gowda, Bengaluru North MP
6. Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP
7. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP
8. Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha
9. Ramdas Athavle, Rajya Sabha
10. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha
11. Babul Supriyo, Asansol Mp
12. Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP
13. Dr Jitendra Singh, Udhampur MP
14. Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha
15. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP
16. Kishan Reddy, Mp From Telangana
17. Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad,Karnataka
18. Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha
19. Smriti Irani, Amethi MP
20. Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP
21. Raveendranath, Aiadmk, Theni Mp( Tn)
22. Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha
23. Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP
24. Rao Inderajit, Gurugram MP
25. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP
26. Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal
27. Kiran Rijiju, Arunachal West
28. Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP
29. Sanjeev Baliyan, Muzaffarnagar MP
30. RCP Singh , Jd(U) MP , Rajya Sabha
31. Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur Mp , Bihar
32. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP
33. Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP
34. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP
35. Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat
36. Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh Mp
37. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP
38. Sushma Swaraj
39. Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur Mp ( Punjab)
40. Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly Mp ( UP)
41. Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP Leader , Rajya Sabha--IANS
