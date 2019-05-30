Bollywood brigade set to attend Modi's swearing-in

Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, and are among film celebrities who will attend Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony here on Thursday. They have wished him good luck for the journey ahead.

Kangana, a day before flying to for the ceremony, told the media: "Best wishes to Hope he will be able to do everything with ease and grace. There are a lot of expectations associated with him... So all my best wishes for him that whatever goals he has set for himself, he reaches all of them."

The "Manikarnika: of Jhansi" has been vocal about her support to Modi.

She said: "My support is always with him, but he is a who is loved and supported by the entire nation. His win is entirely (a result of) his own hard work. We can only appreciate him. So congratulations to him."

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whose last movie was titled "Mere Pyaare Prime Minister", landed here on Thursday.

He told IANS: "Today, the honourable and his cabinet will take an oath to serve our country. I am humbled to be a part of this historic moment. The question is not what we expect from them. The question is what each Indian will do for their Motherland."

Veteran took to to share a picture with

He wrote: " and I took an oath long time back to be friends for ever. Today we have come to for another oath ceremony. "

Anil's elder brother, Boney Kapoor, also told IANS he would be a part of the ceremony.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who as the had been working closely with the government to achieve better goals for the film industry, will also attend.

Megastar has confirmed he would be a part of the event.

According to a source in the know, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, and are also likely to mark their attendance.

Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a 'non-political conversation' with Modi during the elections, is not in the country.

and are also out of India, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, won't be able to attend as he is under the weather, said a source.

