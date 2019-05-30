Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM

Cheered by thousands of supporters, Y.S. Jagan Mohan took oath as the of on Thursday.

administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at the here.

Jagan Reddy, who led the (YSRCP) to a landslide victory in Assembly elections, took oath in Telugu at the ceremony also attended by Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao, and thousands of party workers.

--IANS

ms/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)