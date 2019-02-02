Lisa Haydon to turn showstopper at LFW

Lisa Haydon, who will turn for here on Sunday, says it is always exciting for her to be back where she started her journey from.

"It always feels great to be back on the runway, where I started my career. Of course getting to open and close fashion shows for designers, the love never gets old for me as fashion always holds a special place in my heart and remains a passion.

"I can't wait to walk for in her stunning new collection," Lisa said in a statement.

Som's collection for free-spirited soul will have ruching, pre-pleated raffles and raffia as elements.

--IANS

rb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)