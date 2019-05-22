Stage set for counting of votes tomorrow

All is set for counting of votes in 542 constituencies on Thursday as opposition parties mounted vigil around the counting centres across where the machines (EVMs) are being kept in strong rooms.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA whose campaign was spearheaded by The opposition, however, has rejected the exit polls, calling them wrong and erroneous.

The counting exercise will begin at 8 am, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Trends are expected to be available shortly thereafter.

Counting of votes will also take place for four state Assemblies -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh, which went to polls along with the general

Twenty-two opposition parties had on Tuesday knocked the Election Commission's doors to press their demand for counting of five VVPAT samples first and also taking up 100 per cent counting of VVPATs in case of any mismatch with an EVM.

The EC on Wednesday rejected the opposition demand.

The opposition parties have also alleged that EVMs were replaced from the strongrooms in some constituencies in and after what they said was suspicious movement of the voting machines on Tuesday.

However, the EC had rubbished the reports, terming them as "absolutely false". A 24-hour EVM Control Room has been made functional at Nirvachan Sadan in to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.

The poll panel is also keeping a close watch on the counting centres across the country. Ahead of the counting process, a three-tier security system was put in place at the EVM strong rooms and the counting process will be carried out under CCTV surveillance.

As per the EC's directives, five polling stations per Assembly segment will be selected on a random basis for verification of VVPAT slips. The verification process of VVPATs may take four to five hours.

The seven-phase commenced on April 11 and the last phase of voting was held on May 19. The dates were announced by the EC on March 10, following which the MCC had come into effect.

Over 8,000 candidates are in the fray for 542 seats across the country.

Among the keenly watched constituencies will be from where Modi is seeking re-election and Amethi represented by since 2004. Rahul is also contesting from Wayanad in His mother is also seeking another term from Raebareli.

In the two-month long election process, leaders cutting across party lines were engaged in a high-decibel campaign, making promises and launching attacks on their opponents in a bid to woo the voters.

At a dinner hosted by for NDA allies on Tuesday, the had said that the NDA is an alliance, which would represent the country's expectations and ambitions.

"We have become an organic entity. The NDA has played an important role in fulfilling the regional aspirations," Modi said.

Rahul, on the other hand, is banking on his party's proposed NYAY scheme, which promises to provide Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of the country's poorest.

He and other leaders have repeatedly attacked BJP for alleged irregularities in fighter jet deal, demonetisation and GST, besides employment and agrarian issues.

