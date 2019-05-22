Laddoo cake, special kamal barfi to add colour to BJP celeberations, if...

Laddoo-cake and special 'pista badam Kamal barfi' has been ordered to reach the office on Thursday as part of celebrations with the ruling party expecting a big victory in the results of 2019 elections.

If the BJP is able to get near the majority mark on its own and again form a party-led government, it will be a first the party's history. And its workers in the Delh unit have already started preparations after exit polls predicted its vicotry.

Special laddoo-cakes and the 'pista badam Kamal (party's symbol) barfi' has already been ordered and more would be in the offing if results are asper the party's expectations.

A party functionary has ordered 10 special laddoo-cakes from a shop in the Bengali market.

The largest of these -- a 7-kg laddoo-cake -- will be taken to the party headquarters once the results become clear.

"We have ordered a special 7-kg laddoo-cake for celebrating the party's victory tomorrow. The cake will be cut in the evening when the results will become clear," said a party functionary who did not want to be named.

He said nine laddoo-cakes weighing 5 kg each have also been ordered. This laddoo-cake costs Rs 1,000 per kg.

Besides this, in his personal capacity ordered 50 kg of special 'pista badam kamal barfi'. Every kilogram of special 'pista badam kamal barfi' costs Rs 2,000.

As part of preparations, the central has gateways in party colours. Flowers have also been arranged.

Party spokespersons will start arriving at the party headquarters from 9 am and have been set up for interactions. Thousands of party workers are expected to throng the office if the results are favourable.

Party and are also expected to visit the headquarters.

Arrangements have also been made to receive people at the party's Delhi office.

"Besides the party workers arriving at the party office, arrangements have also been made for party workers who will be stationed at the counting stations," a said.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the Delhi party unit was held on Wednesday in which tasks were assigned for of party workers, arrangements for their lunch and refreshments at the party office.

In Mumbai, the local party unit is making full preparations to celebrate with gigantic cakes and lakhs of laddoos, a said.

from Colaba said that at least 100 kg of laddoos are being prepared for distribution to workers and members of public from each of the assembly segments in the six seats in

"Besides, we have ordered a massive 125-kg special cake to mark the BJP victory which will be cut by Minister tomorrow afternoon at the party headquarters," Purohit told IANS.

A from the city's Mumbadevi assembly constituency personally supervised the mouthwatering laddoos that are being prepared by experts at a sweetmeat outlet in his area.

"We are making a total of one-ton (1,000 kgs) of laddoos or around 100,000 pieces to be distributed among our constituency's activists and well-wishers after the victory of our candidates tomorrow," Shah told IANS.

Besides, the party will make a gigantic 6x4 feet (24 sq. feet) huge cake with special ingredients and projecting as the of not only but the whole world. The cake will be cut by BJP city and

Similar sweets and goodies have been ordered and are being prepared at various outlets in the city for other BJP candidates like ( North) and Poonam Mahajan ( North-Central), by activists or party leaders.

Similar plans are being implemented in other cities like Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and other places where the BJP expects to sweep the elections.

Cashing in on the public enthusiasm over the vote-count tomorrow, a Pune eatery completed a "result-oriented competition" for its patrons with attractive freebies.

said that patrons were offered forms in which they had to write their own predictions on the outcome of the 2019 elections.

These included the number of seats for BJP+NDA, Congress+allies, Maharashtra BJP+Shiv Sena, and the outcome of a few high-profile constituencies like Baramati, Maval, etc.

"Those who come close in their predictions, will be entitled to various freebies comprising complimentary meals or some extra dishes, while those who succeed to hit the bull's eye would be presented with attractive gift hampers," Karve told IANS.

So far, Karve said over 2,000 enthusiasts have participated in the unique and first-of-its-kind poll prediction competition and Fakkad Foods will announce its results on May 25.

--IANS

rak-aks-ps/qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)