Break-in attempt reported at IAF's Rafale project office in France

An attempt was allegedly made to break into an office of the (IAF) officers handling the fighter project in France, reports reaching here said on Wednesday.

The IAF team is based there in connection with the procurement of 36 fighter planes, first of which is expected to be delivered to in September this year.

The break-in attempt reportedly took place on Sunday night and an assessment was being made to find out whether anything was amiss, officials said here.

The is investigating the matter and the is in touch with them.

signed an inter-governmental agreement with in 2016 for the procurement of 36 fighter planes in fly-away condition.

The planes are intended to meet the shortage in the IAF inventory.

--IANS\

akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)