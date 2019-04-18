LS phase-II: Voting on in 8 Uttar Pradesh seats

Voting is underway in eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are fighting from all the eight seats -- Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura and Agra; while Bahujan Samaj Party which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has put up its candidate in six seats as SP and RLD fight from one seat each.
There are 85 candidates in the fray, including actor-politicians Hema Malini from Mathura and state Congress chief Raj Babbar from Fatehpur Sikri, while Uttar Pradesh Minister S.P. Singh Baghel is contesting from Agra.
A total of 1,40,76,635 voters were exercising their rights starting 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m.
