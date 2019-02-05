Lunches get political ahead of Lok Sabha polls

As the elections approach, lunches hosted by politicians are getting traction not only for the who's who attending them but also for the message these apparently send about the host's political stocks within his party and outside.

There have been quite a few lunches and get-togethers over the past few weeks, most of them being annual events. The events were hosted by leaders from across the political divide including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Party (NCP).

The lunch hosted by Union Food Processing was the talk of the town as it was attended by women leaders of several parties.

There was an evident bonhomie between NCP's Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi, Union and

A picture of the event, tweeted by a day later, showed the women leaders holding each other's hands.

" worked its magic on us yesterday afternoon, when a routine lunch became a trip to childhood," she said in the tweet. The lunch was held a day for before the day of interim budget.

It was also attended by Sharad Pawar, Home Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, and The leaders treated themselves to some sumptuous Punjabi dishes.

Another lunch hosted by former Union for journalists in the first week of January appeared to be a show of strength of opposition leaders who are coming together with the goal of defeating the BJP and ousting the in the coming election.

Those who attended it included Congress' Ahmed Patel, BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra, SP's Ram and Jaya Bachchan, DMK's Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva, Trinamool's and Dinesh Trivedi, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D. Raja, and Lalu Prasad's daughter of the RJD.

They also posed for a group photograph as a message of opposition unity.

On Sunday, and launched party's campaign seeking suggestions from the voters for the party's poll manifesto.

The programme, followed by lunch, was attended by several Union Ministers, besides editors from different

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Radha Mohan Singh, Anupriya Patel, and Vijay Goel, besides former Rajiv Pratap Rudy, too, hosted lunches for journalists which were attended by senior party leaders. also held a get-together over "Litti Chokha".

Most of the lunches were held around Makar Sakranti, which is celebrated across the country in different ways.

Former Haryana hosted lunch on Makar Sakranti at his residence which was attended by several senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, and

Apart from and his son, several second-generation Congress leaders were present including R.P.N. Singh and Madhu Goud Yaskhi.

Congress also hosted a lunch for in the second week of January which was attended by several party leaders including and Dwivedi.

