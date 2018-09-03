SP-BSP tie-up will be a limited period partnership of two opportunist individuals: Anupriya Patel

Any SP-BSP tie-up for elections will only be a "limited period" partnership between two "opportunist" individuals to remain politically relevant and not an alliance of two parties, according to

Anupriya, of which is an ally of the (BJP) in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, is confident of the NDA repeating its performance of 2014 polls in 2019.

The BJP-led NDA got 73 seats out of 80 in UP in 2014 elections including two of

The and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which contested last separately, have given indications that both parties will contest 2019 together to take on the BJP



Each and every individual of knows that the SP and the BSP, which have always been arch rivals of each other, are coming together to stop Modiji, told

Describing the talks of SP-BSP alliance as opportunism, she said people of the state will not accept this tie-up.

Emphasising that the entire of these two parties is based "on opposition to each other", she said, This will not be an alliance of two parties but a partnership between two individuals to remain politically relevant."



She said unlike the BJP and the Apna Dal, there is no chemistry between these two opportunists.

Without naming Mayawati, Anupriya said the top leadership of the BSP does not have the temperament to be in alliance.

Sh



She also claimed that these two parties may contest 2019 together, but it is almost impossible for them to stick together in next state assembly elections.

Replying to a question on the prospects for NDA in next general elections, she said there is no equivalent to the stature of

Even SP-BSP alliance will not be able to stand against the popularity of Narendra Modi, said the for Health at the Centre.

When asked about the recent reverses suffered by the BJP-led NDA in



by-polls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana seats, the minister attributed it to local factors, but at the same time asserted that there is "pro-incumbency' for both the Centre and state governments.

Citing various welfare initiatives taken by the in last four years, Anupriya Patel, who is a from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, said people have appreciated and recognised their work.

is important in NDA's scheme of things for 2019 as it sends the highest number of lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

