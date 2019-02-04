App launched to book wedding venue in Lutyen's Delhi

-
ALSO READ
HUA launches new app to book 5 Ashoka Road Bungalow
Delhiites can soon book 5 Ashoka Road for marriage ceremonies using smartphone ; HUA to launch app
HSBC says full service restored on mobile banking app
Corruption exists in DDA, digitisation needed: Minister Puri
Fire breaks out at Royal Plaza hotel on Ashoka Road in Delhi
-
Holding events at 5, Ashoka Road, which is a popular venue for weddings in Lutyen's Delhi, has become easier with the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday launching a mobile app for its booking.
The mobile app - Mashoka5 - was launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
He said it a step towards fulfilling the commitment of the government for speedy services to the citizens in a transparent and efficient manner.
Puri said that the App will enable an applicant to complete the entire booking process from anywhere and at any time, by using a mobile phone.
The procedure of booking has been made simpler with the provision of online payment and online cancellation.
An official release said the app will not only enable bookings but a PDF of application form, confirmation letter, allotment letter and authority slip can be generated and downloaded. It will do away with the need of physical presence of the applicant.
The release said that the a reason for developing the app was reducing the decision-making layers and simplifying the procedure.
--IANS
ps/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU