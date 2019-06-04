Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' to be released in China

Superstar and Kumar starrer "2.0" will be released in on July 12. on Tuesday took to to announce the film's release.

He wrote: "Get ready for the ultimate face-off, '2.0' releasing in this July 12, 2019!"

Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who is the music director for "2.0", too shared the news. "2 point 0 in China on 56,000 screens. Premiere on June 28... Grand release on July 12," Rahman tweeted.

"2.0", a sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran", is directed by Shankar. The movie features in triple role as Vaseegaran, Robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti.

played the role of antagonist Pakshi Rajan in the film, which was released in November 2018. "2.0" collected over Rs 500 at the box office.

--IANS

