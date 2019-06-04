Patrick J. Adams to return to 'Suits' for final goodbye

J. will return for the ninth and final season of "Suits".

will reprise his role as at mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with his former mentor (Gabriel Macht) and (Katherine Heigl), reports variety.com.

previously starred on the hit series but departed the show in its seventh season. The show is aired in on Colors Infinity.

In the beginning of the series, Ross was able to impress Specter with his encyclopedic knowledge of the despite never having officially passed the bar, securing Ross a position at Specter's firm. In the end of season seven, Ross left the firm to move to with his wife (Meghan Markle).

It was announced in January that the upcoming ninth season of "Suits" would be the show's last. The final season of "Suits" will consist of 10 episodes.

The series has aired on the since 2011. Former series star is set to star in a spinoff on her character, Jessica Pearson, as she makes the move to It was previously announced the spin-off would be titled "Pearson".

