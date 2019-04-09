AgustaWestland case: ED opposes Sushen Gupta's bail

The (ED), here on Tuesday, opposed the bail plea of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

said he would hear further arguments on the bail plea on April 11.

Gupta was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based and alleged middleman in the deal, to turn approver.

Saxena, in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED, revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received kickbacks, was controlled by and Gupta.

According to the statement, Saxena also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, documents and a pen drive, all related to Gupta.

The (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his residence on January 30 and extradited him to He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The ED did not oppose his bail application.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with Khaitan, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.

