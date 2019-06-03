NSA Doval gets extension, promoted to Cabinet rank (3rd Lead)

(NSA) Ajit Doval, who oversaw at least two cross-border military actions during the last five years, has been accorded an upgrade in his level to the Cabinet rank along with an extension of five years, co-terminus with the tenure of

Doval, a 74-year-old former chief, held the rank of (MoS) till now.

The new order is applicable with effect from May 31, 2019, according to the June 2 decision of the of the Cabinet.

"His (Doval's) appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said an order issued by the

During the term, the order said, will be assigned the rank of " in the table of Precedence".

A 1968-batch (IPS) officer, was also the to receive Kirti Chakra in 1988.

He was appointed as the fifth NSA in 2014. In its first innings, the conducted two important cross-border anti-terror operations under Doval's watch.

In September 2016, the retaliated to a terror attack on an Army camp in Kashmir's Uri with surgical strikes at terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied

On February 26 this year, the conducted aerial strikes at a (JeM) terror camp in Balakot in after a ghastly terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14.

Prior to planning of these operations, also played a crucial role in ensuring the secure return of 46 Indian nurses, who were trapped in a hospital in war-torn

Doval's deep understanding and execution of counter-terror operations and his stint in as India's top intelligence sleuth are seen as vital assets for national security.

Informed sources said that Doval and would be the two prominent faces of on the diplomatic and strategic fronts, both having vast experience in South East and South Asian strategic affairs.

Doval and Jaishankar earlier played a key role in bringing the closer to Modi-led

--IANS

rak/akk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)