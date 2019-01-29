Speaker Mahajan condoles demise of George Fernandes

Speaker Sumitra on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union and said his life symbolized a constant struggle for preservation of the basic values of democracy.

"I am pained to learn about the sad demise of veteran leader and distinguished parliamentarian His life symbolized constant struggle for preservation of the basic values that constitute the bedrock of our democracy," she said in her condolence message.

said that Fernandes was a firm believer in simple living and high thinking and was also a

"He was a strong votary of indestructible nature of civil liberties and always stood for the rights of the people. As a senior parliamentarian, he voiced the concerns and aspirations of the teeming masses on the floor of the House.

"In his demise, has lost one of her distinguished sons. I convey my condolences to the bereaved members of his family," she said.

Fernandes (88), a long time socialist and trade unionist, died on Tuesday after He was suffering from

