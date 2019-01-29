Speaker Mahajan condoles demise of George Fernandes

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Union Minister George Fernandes and said his life symbolized a constant struggle for preservation of the basic values of democracy.
"I am pained to learn about the sad demise of veteran leader and distinguished parliamentarian George Fernandesji. His life symbolized constant struggle for preservation of the basic values that constitute the bedrock of our democracy," she said in her condolence message.
Mahajan said that Fernandes was a firm believer in simple living and high thinking and was also a fiery trade union leader.
"He was a strong votary of indestructible nature of civil liberties and always stood for the rights of the people. As a senior parliamentarian, he voiced the concerns and aspirations of the teeming masses on the floor of the House.
"In his demise, India has lost one of her distinguished sons. I convey my condolences to the bereaved members of his family," she said.
Fernandes (88), a long time socialist and trade unionist, died on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
