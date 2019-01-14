Maharashtra police action: Youth Congress moves rights panel

The Maharashtra Youth on Monday called on the state demanding stringent action against police personnel who allegedly assaulted its workers during the visit of to on January 9, an said.

A deleagation led by met and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate suspension of the police personnel concerned and tracing out the main conspirators.

He pointed out that the Constitution has given the freedom of expression to everybody, yet the police assaulted the workers and filed false cases against them for protesting against Modi's visit.

"Freedom is the soul of democracy and a healthy opposition should be respected. Protests, agitations or protests are the basic rights of human beings which were sought to be violated in the incident," Tambe said.

He said the opposition is perturbed by the harsh police action in and that exemplary action must be initiated against the concerned policemen to ensure human rights are not violated in future.

During Modi's trip to inaugurate several mega-projects and lay the foundation stone for others, a group of and activists had protested with black flags, released black balloons and raised slogans as the PM's motorcade zoomed past.

Security personnel in plain clothes pounced on the activists, pushed and dragged them, kicked and punched them brutally before rounding them off.

Local described the situation in Solapur as akin to Emergency, with even peaceful protests being prevented by the police.

