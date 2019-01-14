Rajnath to meet NE CMs over Citizenship Bill 'soon'

With northeastern states facing massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, has decided to meet the ministers of these states "very soon" to discuss protection of rights and people's interests.

The gave the assurance in separate meetings with different delegations headed by and Minister last week.

" assured the delegations that the interests of all northeastern states, including and Assam, and their culture and heritage will be fully protected. He will call a meeting of all the Chief Ministers," a statement said.

People from Manipur, and took to streets after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament in the winter session aimed to remove hurdles for eligible migrants of six minority groups from Bangladesh, and from getting Indian citizenship.

Biren Singh met on Saturday along with BJP Bhabananda Singh and submitted a memorandum to him for giving Presidential assent to Manipur People's (Protection) Bill, 2018, passed by the on July 23, 2018.

Rajnath Singh told him that the ministry will examine the Bill which seeks to protect the interest of indigenous population of the state.

The proposed Citizenship Bill has triggered apprehension in the region that it will not be in the interest of the indigenous people of North-East. Various North-East parties have let it be known that once the Bill is implemented, the northeastern states could be flooded with a large number of illegal immigrants and foreigners from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and and so on, as international borders are porous.

A delegation from led by the also met Rajnath Singh this weekend over the issue.

Several representatives of the Bodo groups including the chief also met the over the weekend and discussed the various outstanding demands of the Bodo community.

Rajnath Singh said while introducing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on January 8, he had made it clear that the Bill is not meant for the individuals belonging to six minorities who have come from one particular country. "It is also not meant for individuals who are living in one particular state."

The said it is a fact that Assam has borne the disproportionate burden of migration, but the state should not bear this burden alone. "It is the responsibility of the entire country and the burden should also be shared by the entire country," he added.

The said the decision to grant tribal status to six communities -- Tai Ahom, Tea, Koch Raj Bongshi, Chutia, Moran and Matak tribes -- should also be seen in the same spirit.

He assured the Bodo leaders that this decision will be implemented only after ensuring that the political and employment related privileges and rights of the existing tribes in Assam are fully protected.

"Necessary modalities for this will be worked out by state governments in consultation with all stakeholders."

