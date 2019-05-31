Main accused in Smriti Irani aide's murder held

-
The main accused in the murder of Union Minister Smriti Irani's aide Surendra Singh was arrested by the police on Friday.
Wasim was arrested by the police after an encounter in the Jamo police station area here. He sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the encounter and was being treated in Jamo CHC hospital.
Security forces were stationed at the hospital and no one was allowed to meet him, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.
"All the five accused in the murder of Surendra Singh have been arrested. Four have been sent to jail," he said, adding that Singh was killed because of a personal feud.
He was shot dead at his house on May 25.
--IANS
