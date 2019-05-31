Main accused in Smriti Irani aide's murder held

The main accused in the murder of Smriti Irani's Singh was arrested by the police on Friday.

was arrested by the police after an encounter in the station area here. He sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the encounter and was being treated in

Security forces were stationed at the hospital and no one was allowed to meet him, of Police Daya Ram said.

"All the five accused in the murder of Singh have been arrested. Four have been sent to jail," he said, adding that Singh was killed because of a personal feud.

He was shot dead at his house on May 25.

--IANS

hindi-mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)