Gunfight erupts in J&K's Shopian district

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

After receving information about militants, security forces surrounded an orchard area of Dragad-Sugan village, police sources said.

"As the security forces came closer, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which is underway.

"Additional forces have been rushed to the area to ensure to flush out the militants from the orchard area, police sources said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 05:44 IST

