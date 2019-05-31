Woman, 4-year-old son killed in Delhi's Patel Nagar

A 26-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead at their house in Delhi's on Thursday night.

The woman's throat was slit with a sharp weapon, while the boy, who was apparently hanged, was found lying on the floor of their house in Prem Nagar, the police said.

According to the police, they received two different PCR calls about the incident.

"A police team was sent right away to the house," a said.

Police said the identity of the murderer is still unknown.

The husband of the deceased works in a factory in Moti Nagar.

--IANS

