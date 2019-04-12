Major fire at Delhi showroom, no injuries reported

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

A major fire broke out early on Friday in a showroom in Delhi, a fire department officer said.

The blaze was reported at around 2.50 a.m. in a showroom in Uttam Nagar. Some 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was doused completely by 7.25 a.m. No casualty was reported . Cooling operation is underway," the officer said.

A short circuit is being suspected to be the cause, he added.

