Major fire at Delhi showroom, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out early on Friday in a showroom in Delhi, a said.

The blaze was reported at around 2.50 a.m. in a showroom in Uttam Nagar. Some 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was doused completely by 7.25 a.m. No casualty was reported . Cooling operation is underway," the said.

A short circuit is being suspected to be the cause, he added.

--IANS

sp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)