Major fire at Delhi showroom, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out early on Friday in a showroom in Delhi, a fire department officer said.
The blaze was reported at around 2.50 a.m. in a showroom in Uttam Nagar. Some 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"The fire was doused completely by 7.25 a.m. No casualty was reported . Cooling operation is underway," the officer said.
A short circuit is being suspected to be the cause, he added.
--IANS
sp/in
