15 incidents of damaging EVMs reported in Phase 1

While the first phase polling for the 17th went peacefully "barring few stray incidents", the on Thursday said that they have received 15 cases of damage to machines (EVMs).

said that out of the 15 incidents reported during the first phase that covered 91 seats across 18 states and two Union Territories, six incidents were from alone. Jana Sena candidate was arrested for breaking an EVM at Gooty in district.

Another five incidents of damaging EVMs were reported from Arunachal Pradesh, two from Manipur, and one each from and West Bengal, Jain said.

"We have received the complaints and appropriate legal action is being taken against those involved in damaging the EVMs," he added.

